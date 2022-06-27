Here’s what the MMDA is doing to help everyone adjust to EDSA-Kamuning Flyover’s closure

Quezon City motorists, we feel you. A month-long closure of the EDSA-Kamuning Flyover southbound is going to be hell on traffic surrounding the area. As if the daily grind was rough enough already.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), though, wants to assure everyone that steps are being taken to adjust to this setback. As we’ve previously reported, the agency has already announced a set of alternate routes. It has also deployed more personnel to help manage nearby traffic.

“There are four identified alternate routes for motorists. Vehicles coming from EDSA southbound may turn right at either Mother Ignacia Avenue, Panay Avenue, Scout Albano, or Scout Borromeo. Motorcycle riders and bikers are likewise urged to use these alternate routes for their safety,” MMDA chairman Romando Artes said following a recent inspection of the EDSA-Kamuning Flyover’s surrounding traffic.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Everything you need to know about Quezon City’s no-contact apprehension program

Presidential inauguration 2022: MMDA releases alternate routes for June 30

Continue reading below ↓

“Around 100 additional enforcers have been deployed to better manage traffic along EDSA. We will be assisted by the PNP-HPG [Philippine National Police Highway Patrol Group] as well as the local government unit of Quezon City at the inner roads,” he said.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Artes also added that the MMDA can make adjustments to nearby traffic lights if necessary, and that it will intensify clearing operations along alternate routes to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

According to MMDA data, the EDSA-Kamuning Flyover section of EDSA averaged 109,124 vehicles passing through it per day, with more than half of that figure opting for the flyover itself instead of the service road below. Think the adjustments the MMDA has made will be enough? Let us know in the comments.

And in case you missed it, the MMDA recently met with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to discuss the latter’s five-year traffic management proposal for Metro Manila. You can read more about this here.

Continue reading below ↓

EDSA-Kamuning Flyover adjustments:

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.