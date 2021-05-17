MMDA: Number coding remains suspended until further notice

Thinking twice about driving out on account of number coding? Don’t worry, it’s still suspended in most of Metro Manila despite the recent shift to general community quarantine (GCQ) with heightened restrictions.

According to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), the number coding scheme will remain suspended until further notice. Some of you guys may have missed the memo, so here’s the agency’s announcement again:

“Nananatiling suspendido ang number coding scheme na ipinatutupad ng MMDA sa National Capital Region na isasailalim sa general community quarantine with heightened restrictions simula Mayo 15 hanggang Mayo 31, 2021,” it reads.

This doesn’t apply all across the capital, though. In Makati City, for example, a modified number coding scheme is now in effect, save for during weekends and holidays. Under this scheme, only motorcycles, diplomatic vehicles, government and emergency vehicles, and cars with Makati City seniors as passengers are exempted. Look:

We’ll probably get another update from the MMDA towards the end of May 2021. For now, no number coding in most of Metro Manila.

As always, don’t drive out unless you absolutely have to. We’re still in the middle of a pandemic after all. Drive safe out there.

