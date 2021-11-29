Report: MMDA says 5-8pm coding to be imposed in NCR starting this week

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has been mulling the return of the number-coding scheme in the capital over the past few weeks, but had made no concrete decision on the matter...until now.

The Metro Manila Council (MMC) has agreed to reimpose the number-coding scheme starting this week, but only during afternoon rush hours—specifically, from Monday to Friday, 5pm to 8pm. This comes nearly two years since coding was first suspended at the start of the pandemic.

An article by GMA News also states that due to the limited operations of public transport under Alert Level 2, public utility vehicles will be exempted from the coding scheme. Motorcycles will also not be affected. Implementation will reportedly begin two days after the corresponding Republic Act has been published in the Official Gazette.

The MMDA has yet to make an official announcement as of this writing , but expect the agency to release one soon. Given how traffic in Metro Manila is starting to worsen further as we head into the holidays, do you think this is the right move by the MMDA and the MMC? Share your two cents in the comments.

