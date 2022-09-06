Muntinlupa City residents can now hang out at this new open space in Bayanan Baywalk

A few months back, we saw a new green space open up in Pasig City courtesy of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s (MMDA) ‘Adopt-A-Park’ project. Now, something similar has popped up in Muntinlupa City.

The MMDA and the City Government of Muntinlupa recently inaugurated the Urban Green Space and Recreational Park in Bayanan Baywalk. Muntinlupa City mayor Rozzano Rufino Biazon said that this is part of the government’s 7K Agenda—kabuhayan, kalusugan, karunungan, kaunlaran, kapayapaan/kaayusan, katarungan, at kalikasan.

“It is always a good day when we inaugurate projects like this because it is a testament to the significance of the productive collaboration between local government units and national agencies,” said MMDA acting chairman Carlo Dimayuga III.

“We have a shared responsibility to maintain the cleanliness of the park,” said Biazon. “I urge the Muntinlupa City government as well as the officials of Barangay Bayanan to perform and discharge their duties accordingly for the benefit of our constituents.”

Tell us, readers—would you like to see more of these green spaces open up around Metro Manila?

More photos of Muntinlupa City’s new urban green space:

