MMDA cracks down on illegal parking around NAIA

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has its sights set on taking out illegal parkers around our capital’s airport terminals.

In a statement, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said that the MMDA is now working with the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) to rid Ninoy Aquino International Airport’s (NAIA) surroundings of illegally-parked vehicles.

According to the MIAA, it was forced to seek the MMDA’s aid because of the heavy traffic around NAIA over the 2022 holidays.

Clearing operations around NAIA are being led by MMDA task force head Bong Nebrija. The agency says that colorum vehicles and illegal habal habals are being targeted in the crackdown as well.

“We thank the MMDA for their willingness to help us in solving this problem that has been hounding the airport complex for years,” MIAA general manager Cesar Chiong said in response to the news.

So far, 35 violations have been recorded during NAIA clearing operations, with 29 tickets being issued. A total of 13 vehicles have also been towed already.

Well, you’ve been warned: Steer clear of NAIA if you’re looking for a place to park your car illegally.

MMDA conducts NAIA clearing operations

