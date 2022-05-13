MMDA still discussing if new coding scheme will take effect under the incoming admin

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) recently refuted claims that the new number coding scheme would be implemented starting May 16. However, the question of when exactly this will happen still remains.

Well, it appears even the MMDA still doesn’t have answers for this. Agency chairman Romando Artes shared in a recent interview that the MMDA met with the Metro Manila Council (MMC) before the election and agreed to conduct further studies as suggested by Pasig City mayor Vico Sotto.

“Iyan po ay pagpupulungan namin once matapos ang further study na iyan at magde-decide po ang MMC kung kailan po ipapatupad itong bagong number coding scheme,” Artes said.

Artes added that there also multiple suggestions regarding the implementation of the new coding scheme. “Meron din po kasing suggestion na ipagpaliban na po ito at hintayin po yung incoming administration,” mentioned Artes. “Meron din naman pong panukala na every three months ay i-review kung sakali pong ipapatupad ito bago matapos ang termino ni Pangulong Duterte.”

Artes didn’t provide any concrete details yet, though, so we’re still left guessing at the moment. But in the meantime, if you regularly drive around the metro, just keep in mind that the existing number coding guidelines will prevail.

