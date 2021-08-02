MMDA: Number coding to remain suspended in August 2021

Still need to be out and about despite heightened quarantine measures in Metro Manila this month? Well, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has some news that might come as a relief.

In a Facebook post, the traffic agency announced the number coding scheme will remain suspended for August 2021. Look:

“Nananatili pa rin ang suspensyon ng Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program (UVVRP) o number coding scheme na ipinatutupad ng MMDA ngayong pagpasok ng buwan ng Agosto,” the announcement reads.

“Pinapayagan ang pagbiyahe para sa essential goods at pagpasok sa mga establishments o aktibidad na pinayagang ng IATF [Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases] na magbukas o mag-operate,” it added, saying the public should continue to follow COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

This news shouldn’t really come as a surprise, though. In July, the agency said it didn’t feel the need to reimplement number coding despite EDSA nearing pre-pandemic levels of vehicle volume, stressing that doing so might only complicate matters as the country’s public transportation system continues to operate at a limited capacity.

“If we implement the number coding scheme now, can our public transport accommodate passengers given the minimum health protocols such as social distancing needed to be implemented?” MMDA chairman Benhur Abalos said last month.

It sounds like the reimplementation of number coding depends heavily on the state of the local public transportation system. If that’s the case, it might be a while before we see this traffic scheme in effect again.

