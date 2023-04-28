MMDA debunks viral ‘new number coding scheme’

The Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) recently belied posts circulating online that a new number coding system is in place.
In its public advisory on April 27, MMDA said the current Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program (UVVRP), also known as the number coding scheme still follows the 7:00 am - 10:00 am and 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm schedule, Monday to Friday except on holidays, for areas under its jurisdiction. Makati City’s separate number coding scheme is from 7am to 7pm.
The MMDA also appealed to the public to stop sharing fake news.
“Pigilan ang pagkalat ng mga ganitong mensahe na dulot ay panic at kalituhan,” MMDA said, and urged people to verify any information with the MMDA Hotline 136 or in its social media pages.
The number coding scheme is implemented in a bid to decongest major roads, banning vehicles with certain number plate ending numerals. Below is a guide to what days each numeral is banned:
Monday – Plates ending in 1 and 2
Tuesday – Plates ending in 3 and 4
Wednesday – Plates ending in 5 and 6
Thursday – Plates ending in 7 and 8
Friday – Plates ending in 9 and 0
And in case you need a refresher, the number coding scheme covers the following major thoroughfares:
- EDSA
- C5
- Recto Avenue
- Quirino Avenue
- Araneta Avenue
- C6
- Roxas Boulevard
- Taft Avenue
- South Luzon Expressway
- Shaw Boulevard
- Ortigas Avenue
- Magsaysay Boulevard
- Aurora Boulevard
- Quezon Avenue
- Bonifacio Avenue
- Rizal Avenue
- Del Pan
- Marcos Highway
The NAIA expressway, Skyway, SLEX, and other expressways however do not implement the UVVRP. It also worth noting that sections of these toll roads that pass through Metro Manila are not covered by the scheme.