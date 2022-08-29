MMDA removes number coding scheme exemptions for senior citizens, PWDs

Some new number coding scheme news to start the week—and this time, seniors and persons with disabilities are going to want to listen up.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is no longer giving number coding exemptions to senior citizens and PWDs, MMDA council secretariat Atty. Crisanto Saruca Jr. told Top Gear PH. “No exemptions considering that there are window hours,” he said in a message via resident legal expert Atty. Robby Consunji.

This means that everyone, save for PUVs and a handful of other eligible vehicles, must now stick to the window hours of 10am to 5pm if their car is coded.

Prior to this, eligible motorists could apply for an exemption by writing a letter of request to the office of the MMDA chairman, submitting a photocopy of their vehicle’s OR/CR, and paying a P1,000 fee.

Keep in mind that this is only a directive from the MMDA. In Makati City, for example, senior citizens that have a Blu Card are still exempted from the local government’s number coding scheme implementation.

If you want to learn more about Metro Manila’s number coding scheme, be sure to check out our handy guide on the measure’s implementation here.

So, are you down with the MMDA’s decision to do away with its number coding exemptions? Let us know what you think in the comments.

