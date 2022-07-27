Pasig City residents, here’s a new open space you can enjoy

Open spaces keep opening up in Pasig City. After launching a series of People’s Streets, the local government unit has now inaugurated the new Buting Linear Park, near San Joaquin River Ferry Station.

This initiative was part of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s (MMDA) ‘Adopt-A-Park’ project. The project, which started last year, aims to help reduce heat in the metro while providing people with safe, clean areas for family events and wellness activities.

Buting Linear Park is one of the 24 parks that the MMDA is building and rehabilitating around Metro Manila. “We will help the LGUs in identifying more places such as easements to be converted as open parks,” said MMDA officer-in-charge Director Baltazar Melgar.

Pasig City mayo Vico Sotto commended the project, saying that it will benefit the residents of the city. “These open spaces are good for both the physical and mental health of Pasigueños living around the area,” he said.

Would you like to see more of these open spaces in the metro?

Photos of the newly inaugurated Buting Linear Park in Pasig City:

