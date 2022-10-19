MMDA: Stop covering electrical posts and other government infra in streamers, posters

Look, we know it can be hard getting your business out there. But for the love of all things motoring, please don’t resort to plastering public spaces with annoying streamers and posters.

Not only is this strategy an eyesore, but it can obstruct motorists’ view of important road signs as well. Show of hands for anyone who has ever been ticketed because of a sign covered by an annoying ad. We see a couple.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Mitsubishi Xpander vs. Toyota Avanza: Which MPV is the better family transport?

Spec-sheet brawl: Toyota Veloz 1.5 G CVT vs. Mitsubishi Xpander GLS AT

Anyway, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s (MMDA) Parkways Clearing Group is now going around ridding our streets of these obstructions. Common victims of this prohibited act include electrical posts, footbridges, and power wires, the MMDA says.

So yeah, don’t put up streamers and posters everywhere. Besides, aren’t you better off boosting a Facebook post these days or something?

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Have you come across any of these things in your neighborhood?

MMDA takes down posters and streamers

See Also

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.