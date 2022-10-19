Motoring News

MMDA: Stop covering electrical posts and other government infra in streamers, posters

Hassle kasi
by Drei Laurel | 2 hours ago
Image of MMDA
PHOTO: Metropolitan Manila Development Authority

Look, we know it can be hard getting your business out there. But for the love of all things motoring, please don’t resort to plastering public spaces with annoying streamers and posters.

Not only is this strategy an eyesore, but it can obstruct motorists’ view of important road signs as well. Show of hands for anyone who has ever been ticketed because of a sign covered by an annoying ad. We see a couple.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:
Mitsubishi Xpander vs. Toyota Avanza: Which MPV is the better family transport?
Spec-sheet brawl: Toyota Veloz 1.5 G CVT vs. Mitsubishi Xpander GLS AT

Anyway, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s (MMDA) Parkways Clearing Group is now going around ridding our streets of these obstructions. Common victims of this prohibited act include electrical posts, footbridges, and power wires, the MMDA says.

So yeah, don’t put up streamers and posters everywhere. Besides, aren’t you better off boosting a Facebook post these days or something?

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Have you come across any of these things in your neighborhood?

MMDA takes down posters and streamers

See Also

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
Recommended Videos

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.

Read Next
The all-new Hyundai Azera is a flagship sedan with a futuristic face
View other articles about:
Recommended Videos
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Metropolitan Manila Development Authority

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱