MMDA to ramp up clearing operations ahead of return of F2F classes

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has been aggressive with its road-clearing operations as of late. In the coming weeks and months, though, expect to see the agency ramp up its efforts even further.

As Metro Manila prepares for the return of face-to-face (F2F) classes, the MMDA is now starting to heighten its clearing operations, especially in areas around schools. The agency recently hit the streets in Santa Mesa in Manila City right around the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP).

During the recent operation, the MMDA ticketed several drivers and towed a lot of vehicles obstructing narrow city streets where ample signage indicating the no-parking zones can be found. From tricycles to detached sidecars and even expensive SUVs, the MMDA basically towed every illegally parked vehicle in sight.

The MMDA supposedly went to Santa Mesa based on a complaint made through the 8888 hotline. If you know of any troubling areas in the metro that the MMDA should pay a visit to, you might want to try your luck reporting it to the agency through that same channel. You can also check out the brief clip below for a better look at the MMDA’s road-clearing ops.

MMDA road clearing operations:

