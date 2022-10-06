It’s hard to imagine how this dilapidated truck has a valid LTO registration

It’s like every time the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) heads out for road-clearing operations, the agency’s personnel just find something bizarre. From DIY parking slots to illegally parked jet skis, the list just keeps on growing.

The MMDA recently returned to West Avenue in Quezon City, and not only did its team on the road discover that illegal parkers are back, but it also came across this absolutely dilapidated truck that’s also parked illegally on the side of the road. Typical road obstruction, right? Well, not quite.

PHOTO BY Gadget Addict on Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

According to the video, this Frankenstein’s monster of sorts is actually still being used, and it supposedly has a valid registration at that. If that were true, you really have to wonder how this went past the Land Transportation Office’s (LTO) stringent registration renewal process.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

LTO extends registration validity of vehicles with plates ending in 8 for another month

LTO to outsource license plate production to clear 90% of its backlogs by end of 2023

PHOTO BY Gadget Addict on Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

This truck just looks nowhere near road worthy. There’s a windowpane that’s been installed in place of a windshield, the front end is rusting to oblivion, and the tires’ treads are nowhere to be found. It’s impossible that a vehicle like this would be safe to operate on public roads.

Some motorists are out there having so much trouble renewing their vehicles’ registration and then you see something like this on social media? It’s hard not to get frustrated. Good thing this truck was illegally parked, so the MMDA was eventually able to tow it away. Good riddance. We hope that thing never sees the light of day again.

Anyhoo, if you want to check out more footage, you can click play on the video below and skip to right around the 3:30 mark.

Dilapidated truck with valid LTO registration gets towed:

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.