Roadwork, mall-wide sales banned along EDSA and select areas from August 17 to September 10

In case you’re not a basketball fans, just a PSA: The Philippines is one of the host countries of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, and to alleviate traffic congestion on our roads throughout the event, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is suspending roadwork and prohibiting mall-wide sales in select areas.

Memorandum Circular No. 7-2023 temporarily suspends road reblocking, utility works, pipe laying, road upgrading, and excavation from August 17 to September 10, 2023, in the following areas:

Affected areas: Roadwork suspension for FIBA World Cup 2023

EDSA Monumento to SM MOA Kalayaan Avenue, C5 Road to EDSA Along Diokno Boulevard P. Ocampo St., Taft Avenue to Roxas Boulevard Roxas Boulevard, NIA Road to UN Avenue Along Meralco Avenue Ortigas Avenue, EDSA to C5 Road EDSA North Avenue to Agham Road

Mall-wide sales along EDSA and other areas affected by the event are also prohibited from August 17 to September 10, “to ensure that all affected roads will remain passable, clean, safe, and serviceable to all types of vehicles and pedestrians during the said period.”

Japan and Indonesia are the two other host countries of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023. Tournament rounds in the Philippines will be held at Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, Philippine Arena in Bulacan, and SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. The final phase of the tournament, from the quarterfinals up to the finals, will be held at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

MMDA traffic advisory for FIBA World Cup 2023

