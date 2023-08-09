Erring truck driver refuses to show his license, revbombs on MMDA enforcers instead

When you get flagged down for a traffic violation, what should you do? Should you: a) stay calm and discuss politely with the enforcer, or b) go on a tantrum, disrespect the authorities, and argue you weren’t in the wrong?

If you choose the first option, chances are, you might even get off with just a warning if it were just an honest mistake on your end. If it’s the latter, well, you’re just asking for more trouble.

In the case of a truck driver that the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) recently encountered, however, it’s option b, but worse.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

The Raize-fighting Geely GX3 Pro lands in PH with a P698k introductory price

Victim in viral hit-and-run video last year settles criminal case against SUV driver

PHOTO BY Gadget Addict on Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Said driver was apprehended because his truck was supposedly obstructing the sidewalk. The guy was disputing this and was refusing to give enforcers his driver’s license because, according to him, he did nothing wrong. The footage said otherwise, of course.

But the driver didn’t just throw a fit—while he was refusing to cooperate, he went ahead and hopped onto his truck, started it, and revbombed on the enforcers. To no surprise, he eventually gave up his license, but not without further disrespecting the MMDA personnel by making wacky faces at the camera, as you can see in the screenshot above.

This is the perfect example of how we motorists shouldn’t act when apprehended by authorities. We still have the right to contest our supposed violations, but there’s always a proper way to do it.

You know what’s the funniest (or stupidest) part of this story? The driver was able to back up his truck by just a bit in the end, and it cleared up the sidewalk. Had he just done that in the first place, this scuffle could’ve been avoided entirely. Facepalm, really. Major facepalm.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

Anyway, you can check out the footage below. You can see more head-scratchers from the MMDA’s road-clearing operations there as well.

Truck driver revbombing MMDA enforcers