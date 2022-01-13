MMDA: Southbound portion of Roxas Blvd. closed for two months starting January 15

Late in December 2021, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced that the southbound side of Roxas Boulevard would need to be closed to make way for drainage repairs. Well, now we know exactly when this closure will begin.

The agency has announced that the southbound portion of Roxas Boulevard fronting the HK Sun Plaza in Pasay City all the way to the EDSA-Roxas Boulevard flyover will be closed starting 6am on January 15.

According to the announcement, this section of the thoroughfare will remain closed for 60 days. The closure is being implemented so repairs to the Department of Public Works and Highways’ (DPWH) Libertad Pumping Station can be made.

In a virtual press conference, MMDA chairman Benhur Abalos shared that these repairs must be made immediately in order to protect the structural integrity of the pumping station.

“According to DPWH, because of the structural integrity of their project, the structure might weaken,” Abalos said. “The agency has laid down alternate routes for affected motorists. Likewise, directional traffic signs will also be placed at strategic locations to better guide the public.”

“We are appealing for the public's understanding as to the inconvenience the temporary road closure would cause. But this is necessary to ensure the safety of motorists and pedestrians,” Abalos added.

If you regularly take Roxas Boulevard, chances are you’re going to have to make some considerable adjustments if you want to avoid traffic caused by this project. Hopefully, the MMDA and DPWH will be able to stick to their 60-day timeline.

