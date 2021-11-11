MMDA: Average speed on EDSA now is slower compared to ECQ

Have you noticed the gridlock getting worse around Metro Manila lately? If so, you’re not alone. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has certainly taken notice as well.

The agency is currently mulling the reimplementation of the number-coding scheme within the National Capital Region. This move comes in light of the recent relaxation of quarantine restrictions around the metro.

“Travel speed along EDSA from Roxas Boulevard going to Monumento is slower at 19 kilometers per hour (kph) now that we are under Alert Level 2 compared to 23kph during the ECQ. If we recorded the pre-pandemic speed of 11kph, it is possible that we shall reimplement the number coding scheme but we are monitoring the traffic volume count and the speed everyday,” explained MMDA chairman Benhur Abalos in a statement.

Abalos previously mentioned that the MMDA is looking into putting the number-coding scheme in effect during rush hours, namely, 7am to 9am and 5pm to 7pm. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the agency has suspended the scheme’s implementation, though Makati City has continued to enforce its own version within its jurisdiction.

Do you think the number-coding scheme should make a comeback? Sound off in the comments.

