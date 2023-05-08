MMDA reports smooth first days of single ticketing system pilot run

It’s been a few days since the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) began the pilot run of the single ticketing system. Implemented last May 2, 2023, how was the first few days of the roll out? According to the MMDA, it has been ‘smooth’.

That’s what MMDA acting chairman Don Artes said during a recent meeting with the Metro Manila Council. Artes added that the system also received positive feedback. "The STS’s implementation in the five cities where it was launched initially was successful. No major issues, concerns, or complaints have been reported. Our focus now is on some adjustments that must be made in the coming days. So far, we are doing good," said the acting chairman.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

PH fuel price update: Significant price rollbacks for gas, diesel effective May 9

LTO to launch ‘digital driver’s license’ accessible via DICT’s new ‘super app’

PHOTO BY Shutterstock

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

As a whole, the first few days of the program ran without a hitch, but the government does admit to a few technical difficulties. LTO regional director Noreen San Luis-Lutey pointed out some connection glitches with the uploading of violations, portal access, and activation of online payment systems. Lutey also mentioned issues related to the lack of familiarity with the system. The LTO regional director promised, “we will continue to get feedback and look for ways to improve the system”.

On top of the tech glitches and additional training, the demerit system is still on hold pending the LTO’s approval. The government agencies are also set to assign traffic constables a ‘special device’ that will make digital payments possible by the third week of May,

Meanwhile, over 1,000 motorists were given penalties during the first three days of the pilot program. That was according to San Juan mayor Francis Zamora, who is also the chairman of the Metro Manila Council. If you need a refresher, here are the violations and corresponding penalties:

PHOTO BY Gadget Addict on Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

Disregarding traffic signs – P1,000

Illegal parking (attended) – P1,000

Illegal parking (unattended) – P2,000

Number coding scheme violation – P500

Truck ban – P3,000

Light truck ban – P2,000

Reckless driving – P1,000 (first offense), P2,000 (second offense), P2,000 with seminar (third and subsequent offenses)

Tricycle ban – P500

Obstruction – P1,000

Dress code for motorcycles – P500 (first offense), P750 (second offense), P1,000 (third and subsequent offenses)

Overloading – P1,000

Defective motor vehicle accessories – P1,000

Unauthorized modifications – P2,000

Arrogance/discourteous conduct – P500

Loading and unloading in prohibited zones – P1,000

Illegal counterflow – P2,000 (first offense), P5,000 (second and subsequent offenses)

Overspeeding – P1,000

Failure to use seatbelt – P1,000

Failure to use child restraint system (CRS) – P1,000 (first offense), P2,000 (second offense), P5,000 (third and subsequent offenses)

Use of substandard CRS – P1,000 (first offense), P3,000 (second offense), P5,000 (third and subsequent offenses)

No motorcycle helmet – P1,500 (first offense), P3,000 (second offense), P5,000 (third offense), P10,000 (fourth and subsequent offenses)

Use of helmet with no ICC markings – P3,000 (first offense), P5,000 (second and subsequent offenses)

Violation of Children’s Safety on Motorcycles Act – P3,000 (first offense), P5,000 (second offense), P10,000 (third and subsequent offenses)