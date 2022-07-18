Take note of this MMDA traffic plan, alternate routes ahead of the July 25 SONA

Planning to take Commonwealth Avenue on July 25? You might want to reconsider because the thoroughfare will be heavily affected by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) that day.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has announced that it will be implementing a zipper lane along the southbound side of Commonwealth Avenue on July 25. This is to give way to government vehicles making their way to the Batasang Pambansa Complex in Quezon City.

A total of 1,133 MMDA personnel are also being deployed for the event that day, along with ambulances, fire trucks, and other emergency and police vehicles.

The MMDA is advising everyone to avoid the area and take alternate routes if possible. Here they are:

2022 SONA alternate routes

Northbound (Quezon Memorial Circle [QMC] to Fairview)

Vehicles from Elliptical Road should take North Avenue, turn right at Mindanao Avenue then turn right to Sauyo Road or take Quirino Highway, then Commonwealth Avenue to reach the point of destination.

Southbound (Fairview to Quezon Memorial Circle)

Vehicles from Commonwealth Avenue should take Sauyo Road or Quirino highway, turn left at Mindanao Avenue, then turn left at North Avenue to reach the point of destination.

Northbound (Quezon Memorial Circle to Fairview via Marikina)

Light vehicles from Elliptical Road (QMC) should turn right at Maharlika Street, turn left at Mayaman Street, turn right at Maginhawa Street, turn left at C.P. Garcia Avenue, turn right at Katipunan Avenue, turn left at A. Bonifacio Ave, go straight to General Luna Avenue, turn right at Kambal Road, turn left at GSIS Road, turn left at Jones Street, turn right at General Luna Avenue, and go straight to A. Mabini Street, turn left at Rodriguez Highway, and turn left at Payatas Road to reach the point of destination. Light vehicles from C5 Road may turn left at Magiting Street, turn right at Maginhawa Street, and turn left at Mayaman Street to Kalayaan Avenue to reach the point of destination.

For trucks

All trucks coming from C5 along Katipunan Avenue should take Luzon Flyover and then turn left at Congressional Avenue to reach the point of destination.

2022 SONA traffic advisory

