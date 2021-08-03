MMDA installs new traffic lights at EDSA-A. De Jesus intersection in Caloocan City

If you passed through the Caloocan City area of EDSA earlier today, then chances are, you saw the new traffic lights installed at the A. De Jesus intersection.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has just unveiled this new traffic light system at this section of the thoroughfare in an attempt to facilitate smooth traffic flow, as well as prevent vehicular accidents in the area.

“This newly installed traffic signalization would guide the safe and orderly movement of traffic and pedestrians even if there are no traffic enforcers manning the area, especially at night,” said MMDA chairman Benhur Abalos. “We can then maximize the deployment of traffic enforcers to other traffic choke points in the metro.”

According to the MMDA, this intersection is the first left-turn/U-turn slot with traffic signal facilities installed. The said facilities are expected to improve traffic in Caloocan City in general, as more than 17,000 of the total 22,000 vehicles that traverse A. De Jesus Street daily come from EDSA.

This is part of the MMDA’s Intelligent Transport System (ITS) project, which includes the installation of traffic signalization on new warranted intersections and its integration into the existing traffic signal control system. It ultimately aims to improve overall traffic management in the metro.

To those who pass by the intersection regularly, how do you think will this affect traffic in the area? Tell us in the comments.

