You can now settle MMDA traffic violation fines via Land Bank, Bayad payment portals

We bring good news for erring motorists in the metro: You can now settle fines and penalties for your traffic violations via contactless payments.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has now partnered with the Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) and CIS Bayad to launch a new cashless payment system to automate its collection of fines and penalties.

Bayad and LBP will charge service processing fees of P12 and P15, respectively, both of which will be paid on top of the total bills. Successful payments will then be posted on the following day. Payors are advised to ensure their ticket numbers are correct so as to avoid delays.

In the case of an invalid or incorrect ticket number, the payments will be unposted and the motorist may contact the MMDA Redemption Center for payment correction. Meanwhile, those who mistakenly overpay may submit a refund request letter to the MMDA, addressed specifically to the Traffic Ticket Management Division (TTMD), along with a proof of payment or official receipt attached.

As for those who think they were wrongly cited for a violation, they may go to the MMDA’s Traffic Adjudication Division to make an appeal.

The MMDA also shared a tutorial video on how motorists can settle their bills via the Land Bank Link Biz Portal. You can check it out below:

“This new collaboration proves to be relevant and timely as we all continue to adapt to the new normal,” said LBP executive vice president Julio Climaco. “As the MMDA continues to advance initiatives to ease vehicle build-up on the road, our online payment portal will also, in a way, decongest foot traffic in MMDA offices.”

“The MMDA and Bayad have been partners in helping Filipino commuters and motorists settle their fines and penalties in a more convenient, easier way,” said CIS Bayad president and CEO Lawrence Ferrer. “And with this cashless payment solution, we are taking it a notch higher as we provide better service to our kababayans through online and digital channels.”

Any of you guys tried settling fines and penalties through these payment channels yet? Share with us your experience in the comments.

