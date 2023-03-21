MMDA launches weight loss initiative for traffic enforcers

Has a particularly rotund traffic enforcer ever caught your eye? Well, it turns out the authorities have taken notice. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has launched a new program targeting the waistlines of personnel who may indulge at the dinner table a little too much.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

2023 Isuzu MU-X makes a sneaky Philippine debut

This Benz being forklifted will make you appreciate the MMDA’s road-clearing ops

The initiative is called ‘Batak Trapiko Weight Loss Program,’ and over 100 enforcers have joined. The program is aimed at promoting physical fitness among officers and will run for three months. At the onset of the program yesterday, March 20, participating personnel were weighed and their body mass indexes recorded. The three officers who show the most progress will receive cash prizes.

Atty. Victor Nuñez, the director for enforcement for the MMDA Traffic Discipline Office, said at yesterday's flag raising ceremony: “Hindi lang sila disiplinado sa pagmamando ng trapiko kundi snappy pa sa kalsada.”

Thoughts? The comments section is open.

See Also