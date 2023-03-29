Report: 1,391 Motorists apprehended on Commonwealth on first day of MC lane policy

In case you missed it, the motorcycle lanes along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City are now official and being heavily enforced.

Philstar.com reports that 1,391 motorists were pulled over and fined for violating the motorcycle lane policy along the thoroughfare on the first day of implementation. Of these, 859 were drivers of private cars, and 542 were motorcycle riders traveling outside the designated lane. Each violator was instructed to pay a fine of P500.

On the second day, meanwhile, 563 violaters were pulled over and fined. The total includes 150 were four-wheelers, 11 PUV drivers, and 402 motorcycle riders. For more on the Commonwealth Avenue motorcycle lane policy, click these blue words.

MMDA violation statistics for Commonwealth Avenue motorcycle lane policy

