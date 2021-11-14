ICYMI: QC tries no-contact apprehension, coding’s possible revival, new Pasig Ferry station

Dry run of QC no-contact apprehension scheme extended at three intersections

“Quezon City has announced that the dry run of the NCAP is extended until November 24 at these three intersections:

Intersection of Kalayaan Avenue and Kamias Street Intersection of P. Tuazon Boulevard and 13th Avenue Intersection of P. Tuazon Boulevard and 15th Avenue

“The official advisory adds that every time NCAP cameras are installed at new locations, a dry run of the program will be conducted in those areas ahead of the full implementation.

“Just to remind you of how NCAP works, areas covered by the program will have cameras waiting to capture the plate numbers of motorists who commit traffic violations. A ‘notice of violation’ or NOV will then be generated and sent to the registered address of a violator, who will then have 30 days to settle the fine. Fines start at P2,000 for the first offense, P3,000 to P4,000 for the second, and P5,000 for the third.”

The MMDA is considering reimplementing the number-coding scheme during rush hours

“In a post on social media, MMDA chairman Benhur Abalos noted that the agency is currently studying the scheme’s feasibility during this time. In particular, Abalos and his team are considering implementing the measure only during rush hours.

“If traffic continues to worsen, we are looking at the implementation of the number coding but not for the whole day. It will only be during peak hours of the day—7am to 9am and 5pm to 7pm,” Abalos said.

“This announcement marks the first time since 2020 that the MMDA has announced any serious intention to resume the number-coding scheme.”

Commuters using the Pasig River Ferry can now board via the new Kalawaan Station

“The new station is located along N. Cuevas Street near the Kalawaan Bridge in Pasig City. The MMDA hopes to draw more commuters to use the ferry service as an alternative mode of transport as we draw closer to the Christmas season.

“This is the 12th official PRFS station in the metro. The MMDA is looking to open two more stations in Quinta and Marikina soon. “We want to serve residents of San Mateo and other parts of Rizal. This will be our new gateway, not just to address traffic, but also keep intact the rich cultural heritage of the Pasig River,” said MMDA chairman Benhur Abalos.

“If we want to improve the mobility of people, there is no other solution but mass transportation, including the river ferry service. I am glad that the ridership is gradually increasing,” said Pasig City mayor Vico Sotto.”

IATF: Public transportation workers must be fully-vaccinated to continue operations

“Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque announced that the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) will make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for eligible public transportation workers starting December 1, 2021.

“In the same briefing, Roque outlined the IATF’s guidelines for on-site employees working in the private and public sectors.

“Unvaccinated workers, meanwhile, may continue in their current capacity subject to certain conditions: “Sa mga eligible employees na hindi bakunado, maaring hindi sila matangal sa trabaho dahil lamang sa rason na hindi sila bakunado. Pero, kinakailangan nilang mag undergo ng regular RT-PCR testing or antigen test at their own expense.”

