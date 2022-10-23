ICYMI: Ferrari in bus lane, rider and his rescue get cited, Magsaysay Flyover closure

“Remember during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when a Ferrari 488 was apprehended for using EDSA’s bus lane? Apparently, the owner of this F8 Tributo might not have caught the story, because the Land Transportation Office (LTO) is now asking him or her to explain this scene.

“The supercar was recently spotted by motorists on EDSA using the exclusive busway lane, and the LTO isn’t pleased. In a Facebook post, the agency said that it has issued a show cause order to the vehicle’s owner.

“Anyway, the LTO wants the driver of the Ferrari to submit a written letter explaining to the agency why he or she should not face administrative charges. The driver may also have his or her LTO license revoked or suspended, the agency says.”

“In the same clip posted on Facebook, the MMDA also impounded a Yamaha NMax because the rider—who was originally apprehended for wearing a substandard helmet—was found to have been operating his scooter without a driver’s license. What made it worse was when the owner cleared his stuff from the underseat compartment, there appeared to have been a legitimate helmet there all along. A real head-scratcher, really.

“But that’s not the end of this story—this NMax owner called for backup, and when the rescue arrived to pick him up, the second rider ended up getting even more tickets from the MMDA. He was riding with only flip-flops on, and his motorcycle was missing a side mirror, too. But what can we expect when a kamote asks for help from a fellow kamote, right?

“The owner of the video sums up our reaction quite nicely: ‘He knows he’s going here to see enforcers, he knows his friend’s bike is being impounded, but he still came here wearing slippers. What was he thinking?’”

“Yesterday, the NLEX Corporation announced that the Magsaysay Flyover is being ‘decommissioned’ to make way for the NLEX Connector’s Santa Mesa section. According to the expressway operator, the project is part of the redevelopment of Magsaysay Boulevard and the ‘decommissioning’ is scheduled to be complete by December 2022.

“Usually, announcements like this are pretty straightforward. A stretch of road is closed and, in most cases, it is eventually reopened. Based purely on definition, to ‘decommission’ the Magsaysay Flyover essentially means the structure would be dismantled—which is kind of a big deal.

“We reached out to the NLEX Corporation for clarification on the use of the term, and yes, the wording is correct. The Magsaysay Flyover is being closed permanently and dismantled to make way for the NLEX Connector.”

“Finally, some relief. According to a report by GMA News Online, the country may see a slight rollback in gasoline and diesel prices next week.

“An oil industry source told GMA News Online that diesel prices may go down between P0.40/L to P0.70/L. Gasoline, meanwhile, might decrease by P0.20/L to P0.50/L. The website’s source cited movements in the oil trade over the past four days for the prediction.

“‘Mataas ang indikasyon na magkaka-rollback [next] week,’ Oil Industry Management Bureau (OIMB) director Rino Abad said during a recent Super Radio DZBB radio interview.”

Commonwealth Avenue motorcycle lanes “approved in principle”

“The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) recently shared its plans to establish a dedicated motorcycle lane along Commonwealth Avenue. Well, it appears that might be happening sooner rather than later. The agency has now shared that the Metro Manila Council has already ‘approved in principle’ the MMDA and various motorcycle groups’ proposal.

“Metro Manila mayors have reportedly given the MMDA the green light to establish exclusive lanes not just for motorcycles but also for bicycles and public utility vehicles. According to MMDA Resolution No. 22-15, the rightmost lane on Commonwealth Avenue will be used as bike lanes, while the second and third lanes will be PUV and motorcycle lanes, respectively. The remaining lanes will be used by other motor vehicles.

“‘The exclusive motorcycle lanes located at the third lane from the right along Commonwealth will depend upon the road conditions as the road has some inconsistencies in terms of lane width due to different construction projects,’ said MMDA acting chairman Engr. Carlo Dimayuga III.”

