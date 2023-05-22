BGC confirms MotoStreat will remain closed until further notice

You know what they say—don’t believe everything you see on the Internet.

Earlier today, there were rumors going around that MotoStreat—the popular tambike place in Bonifacio Global City—would soon be reopening albeit it’ll be exclusive to Vespas and bikes with at least 400cc engines. Well, BGC is now calling BS on all that.

BGC is now shooting down the claims from the supposed ‘Motostreat’ Facebook page, saying that the said page is not affiliated with BGC or with Bonifacio High Street management.

The official statement reads: “MotoStreat is closed to the public until further notice, and open only for management-sanctioned events.

“Official news and updates will be shared on Bonifacio High Street and Bonifacio Global City's official pages.”

If you take a quick look around social media, though, you might find that posts about MotoStreat’s alleged reopening already surfaced even before the unofficial Facebook post came out. Weird.

In any case, this appears to be the final word for now, so let’s stick with this one. Let’s all spread the word. Maybe we’ll see more developments regarding this real soon, who knows? We’ll keep you all posted.

BGC statement on MotoStreat:

PHOTO BY Bonifacio Global City

