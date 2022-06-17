MPT South, PAWS seek to address cases of stray animals through new CSR program

Controlling stray animals has always been an issue here on our roads. Be it provincial highways or major expressways, wandering cats, dogs, and other creatures are usually common sights.

For its part, Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) subsidiary MPT South is partnering with the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) to address cases of stray animals along MPTC’s tollways.

MPTC and PAWS have just signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to implement a corporate social responsibility program dubbed ‘Love Pets, Save Lives.’ Through this program, MPTC and PAWS will conduct responsible pet ownership seminars, offer free spaying and neutering services, and provide free vitamins for cats and dogs of indigent pet owners. The CSR program will begin at the Don Galo Sports Complex in Parañaque City in partnership with the local government units of Barangay Don Galo and Barangay La Huerta.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

MMDA: No new number coding scheme for now as high fuel prices bring down traffic volume

All-new Ford Ranger now open for reservation in PH, starts at P1,198,000

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY MPT South

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“This is a milestone for MPT South in addressing and providing a more sustainable and humane solution to the issue of stray animals inside our expressways,” said MPT South president and general manager Raul Ignacio. “As we collaborate with the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), we aim to resolve this by providing responsible pet ownership seminars and providing free spay and neuter services.”

Continue reading below ↓

“We at the Philippine Animal Welfare Society are honored to be partners of MPT South for its ‘Love Pets, Save Lives’ program,” said PAWS executive director Anna Cabrera. “It is the first of its kind for an expressway developer to launch an animal welfare program. This, in itself, breaks barriers and gives hope for an organization like PAWS—that more and more companies are seeing the wisdom of a PREVENTIVE approach to the stray problem.”

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.