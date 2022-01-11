Free random COVID-19 antigen testing to be conducted at select MRT-3 stations in January

The team behind the MRT-3 is doing its part to help keep commuters safe as another COVID-19 surge wreaks havoc in Metro Manila.

In a Facebook post, MRT-3 management announced that it will be conducting free random COVID-19 antigen tests at its North Avenue, Cubao, Shaw Boulevard, and Taft Avenue stations on select dates this January.

Testing slots are extremely limited relative to the number of passengers that use the MRT-3 on a daily basis. Each testing site will only be available on certain dates and will be able to accommodate 24 passengers per day. That’s 12 tests from the hours of 7am to 9am, and another 12 from 5pm to 7pm in the evening. Check out the dates below:

Free MRT-3 antigen testing January 2022

January 11-14 January 17-21 January 24-28 January 31

Passengers selected for the free antigen test must fill up a consent and contact tracing form beforehand. Those who test negative will be able to ride the MRT-3 for free afterward. If, however, you test positive, you will not be allowed to board the train and will be required to go into isolation and schedule a confirmatory RT-PCR test.

Again, only a few slots are available per day. Are you still taking the train on a daily basis?

