The new MRT-7 trains from South Korea will be arriving next week

Looking forward to the opening of the new MRT-7 line? We have some good news for you, then. San Miguel Corporation has announced that it will be taking delivery of the new MRT-7 trains from South Korea next week.

There will be two trainsets arriving, each measuring 65.45m long and consisting of six cars. The trains were procured from Hyundai ROTEM and have already cleared inspections and factory acceptance testing with the Korea Railroad Corporation (KORAIL).

“The timely arrival of these brand new, high-quality trains from South Korea—known as one of the world’s best train and rail systems builders—is such a welcome development, and I believe holds a lot of significance,” said SMC president Ramon S. Ang. “At a time when many are feeling uncertain about our country’s future because of the pandemic, this shows that the job of nation-building, continues; that the work of improving our infrastructure, boosting our economic growth prospects, and investing in our country’s brighter future, also doesn’t stop—especially for us in San Miguel.”

PHOTO BY San Miguel Corporation

Ang shared that as of this writing, the project is 54% complete. Also, more trains will be arriving in the coming months until all 36 trainsets (108 cars) are delivered.

“Right now, construction activities on the guideway and the stations are ongoing. Electronic and mechanical works also continus. As we said before, the MRT-7 project is in many ways more difficult and complex than even our recently completed Skyway Stage 3—which in itself is an engineering feat. This is because MRT-7 has added complexities such as electric power systems, computer and communications systems, signaling systems, and automatic fare systems, among others,” Ang added.

“There are many causes of delay, from necessary pandemic restrictions to ROW issues, but as with all SMC projects, we apply 110% effort to all the areas we can work on, so as to minimize delays. The most important thing is we don’t stop, we keep on progressing,” Ang added.

PHOTO BY San Miguel Corporation

There will be 14 stations set across the 22km MRT-7 line. The project is targeted for completion by December 2022, with partial operability scheduled for December 2021. Once completed, it is expected to cut travel time from North Avenue in Quezon City to San Jose del Monte in Bulacan down to 35 minutes. The trail line will ferry 525,000 to 850,000 passengers daily.

