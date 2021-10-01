Nagtahan Flyover reduced to one lane after cracks, defects found on the bridge

Important news for all drivers and operators of commercial vehicles: The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has announced that the Nagtahan Flyover in Manila City will be off-limits to trucks for seven months starting today.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will be conducting major rehabilitation and repairs after cracks and defects were found on the bridge. This will be done to “avoid untoward incidents that the bridge might cause to motorists and other road users.”

The bridge has been closed off to trucks since last year, but now, only one lane at a time shall remain usable along the bridge and the Nagtahan Service Road, and only light vehicles will be allowed passage.

Vehicles who regularly traverse the flyover are advised to take alternate routes. Here are the options recommended by the MMDA:

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Construction will be done across six different segments, and work is expected to be finished by April 2022. In the meantime, expect traffic in the area to be heavier than usual, so plan your trips accordingly.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.