Here’s one less thing to worry about when accounting for travel time to the airport

Anyone who’s ever had to get to a flight at any Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) terminal knows that driving to the airport is just half the battle. Even if you do get past the vehicular traffic in Metro Manila, you’d still have to deal with foot traffic once you step inside the terminal.

NAIA, however, has made a significant step to address this. Last week, it removed the x-ray machines at the entrances of NAIA Terminal 2 and it essentially eliminated the queues outside the airport. That’s one less thing to worry about for passengers.

Of course, take note that only the initial security checks at the entrances have been removed. Passengers will still need to go through other checks prior to boarding.

CNN Philippines recently confirmed that the x-ray machines at NAIA Terminal 3 have also been removed. NAIA expects to do the same for Terminal 4—we’ll keep you posted on that.

What do you think of this move from NAIA and the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA)?

NAIA removes x-ray machines at terminal entrances:

