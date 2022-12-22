Motoring News

Here are the full schedules for the NAIA P2P buses on December 24 and 25

Heads up, airport passengers
by Leandre Grecia | 4 hours ago
An UBE Express airport shuttle picking up passengers
PHOTO: UBE Express on Facebook

We know it’s not easy getting to or from the airport if you don’t have a personal car. The only thing you can really do is plan your trip accordingly and know all the transportation options you have before or after your flight.

It’s definitely not going to be any easier this Christmas weekend, so we implore you to plan way ahead. We have here the full schedule of the UBE Express point-to-point buses for December 24 and 25.

Araneta City has shared it’ll be almost business as usual on December 24, with trips from NAIA Terminal 3 to Araneta starting from 5:30am until 6pm. Cubao to NAIA buses, meanwhile, will be available from 6am to 6pm. The last trips will be much later on Christmas day, but there will be fewer trips overall. Buses on the 25th will only be deployed from 9am to 8pm. For a better look, you can check out the photos below.

Oh, and if you’re actually heading for the airport yourself, then we’ll have you know that the x-ray machines at the entrances of several NAIA Terminals have already been removed. That’s something to look forward to apart from your flight, right?

NAIA P2P bus schedule for December 24-25, 2022:

ube express naia p2p bus schedule for december 24-25, 2022

ube express naia p2p bus schedule for december 24-25, 2022

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

