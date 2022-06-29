Trip schedules, pickup points, fares: NAIA shuttle service resumes operations on June 30

Do you rely on airport shuttles to get to and from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA)? For your information, the UBE Express NAIA shuttle service is resuming operations after a temporary suspension.

Trips between Araneta City and NAIA Terminals 1, 2, 3, and 4 are set to be reactivated on June 30, 2022. Meanwhile, trips between Robinsons Place Manila and all four terminals of NAIA will resume on July 1, 2022.

Here’s everything you need to know about the airport shuttle service.

From Araneta City to NAIA Terminals 1, 2, 3, 4

Departure times

8am

12nn

1pm

3pm

Fare and payment method

P200

Beep only (cashless)

From NAIA Terminals 1, 2, 3, 4 to Araneta City

Departure times

6:30am

10am

11:30am

4pm

Fare and payment method

P200

Cash and Beep

From Robinsons Place Manila to NAIA Terminals 1, 2, 3, 4 (beginning July 1)

Departure times

10:30am

1pm

3pm

5:30pm

Fare and payment method

P150

Beep only (cashless)

From NAIA Terminals 1, 2, 3, 4 to Robinsons Place Manila (beginning July 1)

Departure times

8:30am

10:30am

1pm

3pm

Fare and payment method

P150

Cash and Beep

Actual dispatch times may change due to unforeseen circumstances.

For travelers opting to drive to the airport and leave their car there, here are the updated NAIA parking rates for 2022. Or, if you’re only in the planning stage of your trip, you can choose to fly out of Clark International Airport, which began operating flights out of a brand-new world-class terminal on May 2.

