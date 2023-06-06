NEDA approves 59.4km TPLEX extension all the way to San Juan, La Union

One of the longest expressways in the country is about to become even longer.

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) has just approved the 59.4km extension project for the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX). This project will extend the road network all the way to San Juan, La Union, upping its total length to 148.61km.

PHOTO BY dmitrivalencia (from YouTube)

“The NEDA Board has approved the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway or TPLEX Extension Project,” said NEDA director general Arsenio Balisacan in a recent briefing. “In accordance with the Investment Coordination Committee guidelines, this is the fastest unsolicited proposal approval, from its submission on March 17, 2023 to the approval today, June 2, 2023.”

The four-lane expressway project is said to cost P23.4 billion and will be implemented through a public-private partnership (PPP) under the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH). No specific timeline has been revealed just yet.

What do you think of this new undertaking from the government, readers?

