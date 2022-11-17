New LTO chief: Days of corruption within the agency “numbered” through digitalization

In case you hadn’t heard, there’s someone new at the helm of the Land Transportation Office (LTO): Jay Art Tugade, son of former Department of Transportation (DOTr) secretary Arthur Tugade.

Now, we all have the same question: what are the younger Tugade’s plans for the LTO? During the recent turnover ceremony, he shared that he intends to maximize the use of technology to improve the agency’s services such as driver’s-license applications and motor-vehicle registration.

Tugade also vowed to end corruption within the agency. He believes that through the power of digitalization, “the days of corruption in this agency are numbered,” albeit he didn’t specify just yet how he will help the LTO achieve this. He also mentioned that he will prioritize ramping up the LTO’s road safety campaign.

“I would like the LTO to pursue this same path espoused by outgoing LTO chief Guadiz. We need roads that are safe not only for motorists but also for pedestrians and the general public, especially our children,” said Tugade.

So, readers, what changes would you like to see within the LTO under its new leadership?

New LTO chief Tugade on his future plans:

