Engr. Carlo Dimayuga III appointed as new MMDA acting chairman

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) finally has a new acting chairman.

Earlier this week, the agency announced that Engr. Carlo Dimayuga III has officially been appointed at the helm of the MMDA. He replaces Atty. Romando Artes, an appointee from the previous administration back in March.

Dimayuga earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering at the University of Santo Tomas. He passed the Civil Engineer Licensure Examination in 1997.

“The MMDA welcomes Engr. Dimayuga as its new acting chairman,” said MMDA Flood Control and Sewerage Management Office director and former officer-in-charge Baltazar Melgar. “The agency believes that with his instinctive understanding of operations and managerial perspective, he can steer MMDA towards delivering better basic services to the public.”

