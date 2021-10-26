Latest batch of brand-new MRT-7 trains arrive from South Korea

Slowly but surely, the MRT-7 project is inching toward completion. And if the line’s brand-new train cars are an indication of what commuters can expect, the wait might very well be worth it.

In a statement, the San Miguel Corporation (SMC) announced that the latest batch of Hyundai Rotem MRT-7 train cars have arrived from the Masan Port in South Korea and have been mounted along the tracks between University Avenue and Tandang Sora.

“Work continues nonstop on the MRT-7 project, so we can meet our target start of operations by end of 2022. I’m glad to report that we’re on track to meet all the key milestones we expect this year,” SMC head Ramon S. Ang said, adding that the new train cars are similar to the ones being used in South Korea.

“People who have not been able to visit South Korea or travel around using its trains will be in for a great experience, whether they are commuting to work or school. As we expect the economy to continue to open more especially in the coming years, MRT-7 will be ready in time to serve the public as our economy rebounds and resumes growth.”

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY San Miguel Corporation

See Also

With this update, the entire 22km MRT-7 project is now over 56% complete. SMC is scheduled to receive six more sets of train cars before the end of 2021, and test runs are estimated to begin in December next year.

Once the project is complete, it is expected to serve as many as 300,000 passengers per day in its first year and can supposedly service up to 850,000 per day once it hits its 12th year of operation. SMC also claims that the MRT-7 will cut travel time between Quezon City and Bulacan to a mere 35 minutes.

Continue reading below ↓

“Given the need for social distancing and limited capacity enforced in public transportation amid the constant threat of COVID-19, we don’t expect to achieve these numbers right away but rest assured, the trains will serve their purpose of bringing more people from Quezon City to Bulacan faster and safer post-pandemic,” Ang stressed.

If these numbers are correct, the MRT-7 is going to be a real game-changer for commuters. Excited?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.