Portion of Ninoy Aquino Avenue to be closed off from August 19 to 22

Do you pass by Ninoy Aquino Avenue in Parañaque City regularly? Take note, then: There’s an imminent closure scheduled for this weekend.

The Traffic and Parking Management Office of Parañaque has announced that both northbound and southbound lanes of Ninoy Aquino Avenue near Imelda Bridge will be closed from 8pm on Friday, August 19 to 5am on Monday, August 22. This will be done to make way for the ongoing construction of the Ninoy Aquino Station of the LRT-1 Cavite Extension Project.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Motorist receives no-helmet violation in Iloilo despite never having been to the province

PH fuel price update: Diesel to go down by P1.05/L starting August 16

The local government unit has provided alternate routes for motorists. You can check them out below. You can also scroll to the end to check out the official traffic advisories.

Alternate routes for northbound motorists:

Turn right at Old Sucat Road (in front of SM Sucat ), turn right at C5 Extension Road (C.P. Garcia Extension), turn left at Multinational Avenue and head towards Ninoy Aquino Avenue (near Duty Free)

Turn left to Kabihasnan (Victor Medina Street) towards Quirino Avenue or Cavitex Coastal Rd.

Continue reading below ↓

Alternate routes for southbound motorists:

Turn left at Multinational Avenue, turn right at C5 Extension Road (C.P. Garcia Extension), turn right at AMVEL towards Ninoy Aquino Avenue (near Airforce One/PCP Station 3)

Turn left at Multinational Avenue, turn right at C5 Extension Road (C.P. Garcia Extension), exit right towards Old Sucat Road (near Barangay San Dionisio Hall), then make a U-turn at Palanyag

Take Quirino Avenue, turn left at Kabihasnan (or Victor Medina Street) towards Ninoy Aquino Avenue

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Official advisory on Ninoy Aquino Avenue closure:

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.