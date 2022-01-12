Work on NLEX C5 Link Mindanao Avenue–Quirino Highway to start in 2022

The NLEX Corporation wants motorists to know that it isn’t going to let the COVID-19 pandemic stand in the way of progress. In a statement, the company has shared that it will begin the construction of the NLEX C5 Link Mindanao Avenue–Quirino Highway portion within 2022.

According to NLEX Corporation president and general manager Luigi Bautista, the company is confident that the project, along with a handful of others like the Candaba Viaduct expansion, will start sometime this year.

“Continuous improvement will always be our priority. As the company ends 2021 with a positive note, we welcome 2022 with optimism as there are big-ticket projects that we will complete and commence this year,” Bautista said.

Once completed, the NLEX C5 Link’s Mindanao Avenue–Quirino Highway segment will be a 2km expressway that connects the Mindanao Avenue toll plaza to Novaliches, Quezon City. It’s part of the larger 11.5km NLEX C5 Link project that aims to reduce travel time between Mindanao Avenue and Commonwealth Avenue to just 10 minutes instead of 45 minutes.

The Candaba Viaduct expansion, meanwhile, will see the third bridge of the structure widened to four lanes per direction instead of just three.

This is definitely welcome news to motorists who regularly ply routes up north. Do you think the NLEX Corporation will be able to stick to its timeline?

