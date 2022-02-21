NLEX users, take note of the Candaba Viaduct southbound closure scheduled for tonight

Passing by the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) tonight? You should probably be ready to encounter some Monday-night traffic.

NLEX Corporation has announced that a 2.1km portion of the Candaba Viaduct southbound will be closed from 8pm tonight, February 21, to 5am tomorrow, February 22. This will be done to make way for some road works.

A counterflow lane for all Manila-bound motorists will be opened along the northbound portion of the viaduct, and personnel will be deployed for traffic management. Signage will also be put up near the area. Check out the official announcement below:

Again, if you’re passing through NLEX tonight, you might want to schedule your trip accordingly. Head out earlier if you can to avoid the potential traffic buildup. Likewise, spread the word and let your fellow motorists know.

