NLEX Connector project now 80% complete

NLEX Corporation shared back in May that the NLEX Connector is already at 70% completion. Now, just over a month since, the project is now 80% complete.

The company recently shared drone footage of the ongoing construction, and it shows that a good chunk of the España Segment has already been built. This particular 5.15km section that connects the C3 Road in Caloocan City to España Boulevard is expected to open within the year.

The other 2.75km segment from España to PUP Sta. Mesa in Manila, meanwhile, is still far from completion. The aerial footage show that work along several portions of the project has yet to begin. According to the Department of Public Works and Highways website, this section is targeted for completion by the second quarter of 2023.

Once the entirety of the NLEX Connector is complete, it will provide commercial vehicles an alternate route that bypasses thoroughfares with truck bans such as C5 and EDSA. It is expected to serve at least 35,000 motorists daily.

NLEX Connector updates as of August 2022:

