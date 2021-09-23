P23-B NLEX Connector to be completed by Q1 2022

Another key project in the country’s fight against traffic is scheduled to be completed early next year.

According to the NLEX Corporation, motorists can look forward to a finished NLEX Connector in the first quarter of 2022. The project, which spans 5km in length and has a budget of P23 billion, aims to alleviate traffic within Metro Manila by providing improved access to the capital’s port area.

“We are pleased that the construction activities are moving forward with the construction progress standing at 45%,” Luigi Bautista, NLEX Corporation president and general manager, said in a statement.

To help speed construction up, the company is utilizing ‘Sosrobahu’ technology from Indonesia that allows workers to pursue construction over existing roads without disturbing traffic.

PHOTO BY NLEX Corporation

“This technology is highly beneficial since it will ramp up the construction progress and most importantly minimize traffic jams thus reduce economic losses. Despite the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic, we can expect significant progress in the coming months because of this innovative solution,” Bautista added.

Once the project is done, the NLEX Corporation says it will serve as many as 35,000 motorists per day and feature four interchanges. Aside from making the port area more accessible, the NLEX Connector will also make reaching Metro Manila’s airports and Clark in Pampanga easier.

Motorists will no doubt make good use of this once the travel situation in the country normalizes. Is this something you’re excited to see finished?

