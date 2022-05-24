NLEX Connector España section now 70% complete and expected to open within 2022

Man, the infrastructure just keeps on coming. In a new update from the NLEX Corporation, the company said that the upcoming NLEX Connector is progressing just fine and is expected to open its first segment within the year.

According to the NLEX Corporation, the 5km España section of the NLEX Connector is now 70% complete and is scheduled to open in the second half of 2022. This stretch of the project spans between its Caloocan and España interchanges.

Once the NLEX Connector project is finished, the new thoroughfare will serve as a lifeline for the logistics sector, providing commercial vehicles with a passage free from Metro Manila’s truck ban. It will also improve motorists’ accessibility to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) and will cater to as many as 35,000 cars per day.

PHOTO BY NLEX Corporation

In a separate update, the NLEX Corporation said that construction works for the NLEX C5 Link’s first two kilometers—which connects Mindanao Avenue to Quirino Highway—is expected to start within 2022. This project is an 11.5km expressway that aims to cut travel time from Mindanao Avenue to Commonwealth Avenue to a measly 10 minutes.

And lastly, the third bridge of the Candaba Viaduct will commence construction works within the year, too. As a whole, the Candaba Viaduct project’s goal is to expand the existing structure’s three lanes and increase its maximum speed from 60kph to 80kph.

Well, that’s what’s in the pipeline for the NLEX Corporation. Which of these infrastructure projects are you looking forward to the most? Let us know in the comments.

