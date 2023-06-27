Toll collection for NLEX Connector Road may start by July

The days of passing through the NLEX Connector Road for free might be numbered. That’s according to the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) Corporation who recently made a major announcement about that road.

NLEX Corp. president and general manager J. Luigi Bautista recently told reporters that motorists can expect a toll matrix by July from the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB). That said, NLEX Corp. is awaiting approval from the TRB for the fees it plans to implement.

The NLEX Connector Road opened in March 2023 after nearly four years of construction. For now, it is the first segment that is open to the public. The first segment stretches from Caloocan to España with a distance of 5.15 kilometers. Segment 2, which is expected to be completed before the end of 2023, will run from España to Santa Mesa. Once completed, the road will span 7.7 kilometers with five interchanges along the way.

According to Bautista, an average of 5,500 motorists use the NLEX Connector Road daily since its inauguration. With the free toll at the moment, NLEX Corp. estimates daily losses of P473,000. The company based that number on a minimum fee of P86. With that, the company aims to charge P125 for class 1 vehicles to get from Caloocan to Santa Mesa.

