NLEX Corporation to deploy more personnel in preparation for the Christmas rush

It’s Christmas season once again, which means a lot of people will be heading off to spend the holidays out of town. In anticipation of the increased vehicular traffic over the next few weeks, NLEX Corporation has launched its ‘Safe Trips Mo Sagot Ko’ motorist-assistance program.

The company will be beefing up its operations along the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) and Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX) until January 3, 2022. It will deploy 1,200 patrol crew, traffic marshals, and security and toll-booth personnel to assist all motorists and ensure smooth traffic flow along the tollways. During this period, all constructions and lane closures along the expressways will be suspended.

The traffic-management teams will closely monitor high-traffic areas such as Balintawak, Mindanao, Karuhatan, Bocaue, San Simon, Fernando, Tarlac, and Tipo. Medical personnel and emergency-response teams will also be positioned in strategic areas across NLEX and SCTEX for immediate deployment.

NLEX Corporation will also be offering free towing services to the nearest exit for Class 1 or light vehicles from December 24, 6am to December 27, 6am, and from January 1, 6am to January 3, 6am.

Continue reading below ↓

“As always, we are committed to keeping our traffic flowing smoothly so our motorists will get to their destinations quickly, safely, and comfortably,” said NLEX Corporation president and general manager J. Luigi Bautista.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Likewise, the company is encouraging all motorists to avail of their Easytrip RFIDs for faster travel. Those who still intend to pay via cash, meanwhile, are reminded that cash lanes are the rightmost lanes at toll plazas. To those who will be out and about this Christmas, make sure you’ve made all the necessary preparations before you hit the road. Drive safe out there, guys.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.