WARNING: NLEX floods as deep as 50cm as of 6pm today

Several parts of the country have been troubled by heavy rains over the past few weeks, and earlier today, things have made a turn for the worse. The continuous downpour on the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) has caused severe floods.

As of 6pm earlier this evening, NLEX Corporation reported floods as deep as 50cm around the San Simon portion of the expressway. Heavy traffic was reported on both northbound and southbound lanes, with running speeds of approximately 5-10kph due to the floods. If you want an idea of just how bad the floods are, then scroll through the images in this article.

The rains today were caused by Typhoon Falcon—international name Khanun—despite exiting the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) at around 3:30pm today. According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration’s (PAG-AGA) latest advisory, Falcon will strengthen the southwest monsoon or habagat.

If you’re driving through NLEX tonight, whether northbound or southbound, make sure your vehicle’s capable of passing through the floods. Otherwise, we suggest you monitor typhoon and NLEX-related advisories before you drive out. Better yet, you might want to start looking for potential places to stay the night just to be sure. Stay safe out there, people.

