These are the expected bottleneck hours on NLEX for Dec. 23 onwards

If you aren’t planning on staying in Metro Manila over the next couple of days, chances are you’ve already accepted the fact that you’ll be spending some time in traffic. Still, it’ll be to your advantage if you’re prepared for what’s ahead.

North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) management has released a breakdown of “high traffic volume” hours at its expressway’s toll plazas in the coming days. Check them out below:

NLEX holiday rush hours 2022

Balintawak and Mindanao toll plazas

December 23 - 12pm to 12am December 24 - 6am to 12pm December 29 - 3pm to 12am

Tarlac

December 23 - 2pm to 12am December 24 - 8am to 2pm December 29 - 4pm to 12am January 2 - 12pm to 10pm

Bocaue

December 25 - 2pm to 10pm December 29 - 3pm to 12am January 2 - 2pm to 12am January 3 - 5am to 10am

Avoid the hours mentioned above if you can. To help motorists deal with the expected traffic rush, the expressway is enhancing is operations from December 23 to January 3, 2023. Management will be deploying over 1,000 personnel to help manage traffic, and free towing assistance will also be available to class 1 vehicles from December 23 to 26 and January 1 to 3.

Also, NLEX management says that all road repairs—save for the ones being conducted along the Candaba Viaduct—have been suspended.

Well, you’ve been informed. Will this news affect any of your holiday travel plans?

