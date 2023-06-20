NLEX installs more CCTV cameras across tollway network

Some pleasant news for motorists who use NLEX Corporation’s expressways regularly: the company has now installed more closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras across its tollway network.

NLEX Corporation has added 12 new CCTV cameras, bringing the grand total to 163. These cameras are found along the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX), and NLEX Connector.

The company also installed three new variable message signs (VMS) along NLEX Connector, specifically along the Caloocan-España section. There are now 31 VMS across the NLEX road network. These VMS boards provide real-time traffic information and safety reminders to motorists.

PHOTO BY NLEX Corporation

The CCTV cameras were strategically placed across the expressways for security and monitoring purposes. Traffic control specialists oversee these cameras to provide real-time traffic updates in key areas as well as provide information to patrols and emergency response teams during incidents.

“As we expand our roads, we remain devoted to providing safe and convenient travel experience to the public by boosting our systems in traffic management,” said NLEX Corporation president J. Luigi Bautista. “These additional cameras and message boards reinforce our main goal of providing safe and hassle-free mobility in all our expressways.”

PHOTO BY NLEX Corporation

