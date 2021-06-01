Meycauayan, Bigaa Bridges along NLEX to partially close this week

Toll lanes along the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) aren’t the only ones that will be seeing partial closure this week, folks. If you frequent the toll road, you might be expecting some changes in traffic over the next several days.

According to NLEX Corporation’s recent announcement, Meycauayan Bridge and Bigaa Bridge will also be partially closed this week to make way for rehabilitation works. All southbound lanes (Manila-bound) along these two bridges will be closed following the schedule below:

10pm on June 1 until 4am on June 2

until 4am on June 2 10pm on June 2 until 4am on June 3

until 4am on June 3 10pm on June 3 until 4am on June 4

A counterflow lane will be opened during these time periods. NLEX Corporation also assured the public that traffic patrol crew and marshals will be deployed to facilitate better traffic flow in these affected areas.

In addition, an emergency safety repair will also be conducted along the southbound portion of the Candaba viaduct. A 1.4km segment will be affected, specifically the middle and rightmost lanes of the southbound portion. A counterflow lane will also be opened to cater to Manila-bound motorists. There was no specific timeline provided for this one, however. Look:

Again, if you or somebody you know passes through the northern tollway regularly, be advised and spread the word.

