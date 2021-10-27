NLEX, SCTEX, other tollways on heightened alert for Undas 2021

Motorists’ ability to travel around the country might still be hindered by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) is stepping up operations in anticipation of the 2021 Undas holidays nonetheless.

In a statement, the expressway operator said that is anticipating an increase in traffic for Undas 2021, and that its operations teams are already on “heightened alert” in order to improve customer service and safety protocols. Traffic management personnel will also work extended hours to help deal with the rush.

The MPTC is responsible for operating the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX), Cavite Expressway (CAVITEX), C5 Link, and Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX). The first two tollways, NLEX and SCTEX, are expecting a 10% rise in traffic. The rest of the thoroughfares will supposedly see an 11% to 15% increase.

MPTC says that around 1,200 patrol crews, traffic marshals, security teams, and other expressway personnel will be deployed this year.

The company is also suspending construction operations and lane closures along its expressways from October 27 to November 2. What’s more, a 24-hour free towing service will be available to Class 1 vehicles from 6am on October 29 to 6am on November 2.

And lastly, MPTC is encouraging everyone to have their RFIDs ready and topped up to avoid long lines at toll plazas.

Again, though, it’s important to keep in mind that we should all avoid travel unless it’s absolutely necessary. We’re still dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, after all. It’s always better to be safe than sorry, right?

